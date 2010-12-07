Is The Game On? What To Watch On TV Monday Night

All times Eastern



NFL

8:30: New York Jets @ New England Patriots, ESPN – The two rivals battle for control of the AFC as Tom Brady’s vaunted passing attack matches up against Rex Ryan’s defence. The Jets won the first battle of the season between these teams, but much has changed since then.

NHL (Full Schedule)

7:00: New Jersey Devils @ Pittsburgh Penguins – The Penguins seek their 10th straight win against the desperate Devils.

7:30: San Jose Sharks @ Detroit Red Wings, Versus – Henrik Zetterberg led the Red Wings to a 5-3 win when these teams met a week ago in San Jose. The Red Wings lead the Western Conference while the Sharks are shockingly out of the playoff picture

NBA (Full Schedule)

8:00: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Chicago Bulls – The two young and somewhat under-the-radar contenders in the Western and Eastern Conferences square off.

7:00: Atlanta Hawks @ Orlando Magic, NBA TV – Two Southeast Division rivals battle but the Hawks are without their best player, Joe Johnson.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (Full Schedule)

10:00: Portland @ #22 Washington – The nation’s top scoring team takes on the Portland Pilots, who haven’t beaten the Huskies in seven chances on the road.

