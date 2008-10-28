Is The Financial Crisis Making You Psychic?

No. Of course it’s not. But it may be making you believe you are psychic.

Melissa Lafsky at Discover Magazine’s science blog points us toward this article in Newsweek, explaining how belief in the paranormal skyrockets when people feel like they’ve lost control of their lives. Here’s how Lafksy explains it:



If you’ve picked up a newspaper, watched a TV, or checked your 401K in the past few months, there’s a near-perfect chance that you’ve experienced the full miasma of fear, anxiety, and helplessness that accompany loss of control. We hate that feeling—it’s a trait embedded in the human condition. And we’ll go to any lengths—including “developing” the ability to talk with the dead, see invisible patterns, and read the stars—in order to avoid it.

Sharon Begley at Newsweek writes that a whopping 90 per cent of Americans either think they’ve experienced a paranormal event, or believe that they can happen. And when occurrences—like oh, say, worldwide financial crises—remind us just how futile our desire for order and control really are, our “ability” to see the future in tea leaves by no coincidence begins to rise. As Begley puts it:

Historically, such times have been marked by a surge in belief in astrology, ESP and other paranormal phenomena, spurred in part by a desperate yearning to feel a sense of control in a world spinning out of control.

Lafsky also points out a study in this month’s Science demonstrating that when people feel they lack of control in life, they experience sudden increases in “invisible pattern-seeing.” “People primed with a sense of powerlessness saw more images in static, found more conspiracies in written stories, and imagined more patterns in financial markets than those who were left alone,” Lafsky writes.

If you want to find a fun example of this kind of thing, just aim your browser at Radar magazine, which explains how the “financial meltdown has occurred at an interesting time astrologically. In the current position of the planets, one can find clues about both the roots of the crisis and the road ahead.”

