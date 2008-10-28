Is The Financial Crisis Making You Fat, Drunk and Slutty?

Yes. Sadly.

The New York Post’s “@work” special section describes the ways the Wall Street crisis is destroying your physical and mental health.

Here’s a rundown of how you are falling apart.



You are over-eating. “Psychotherapist Tom Kersting, who works with many Wall Streeters, has a few clients who were successful dieters until recently – now they come home from work rattled by stress and climb into bed with a container of ice cream. ‘They eat the whole thing,’ Kersting says. Needless to say, they wake up the next day not only with problems around job security and weight, but a whole lot of guilt and self-loathing.”

You are dangerously slutty. “While Kersting’s clients reach for food, psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert has some clients who seek stress relief in other ways; in his practice risky sexual conduct is near the top of the list. Why the risky conduct? ‘Because sex [within a committed relationship] and stress are about as compatible as Joe Biden and Sarah Palin,’ says Alpert, who says some of his married clients are visiting strip clubs and massage parlors and using escort services either for the very first time or far more often than usual.



You’re a problem drinker. “‘For those who are prone toward, suffering from or recovering from substance abuse, fears of job loss and financial insecurity are an ‘extra-loaded trigger,’ says Steve Pasierb of the Partnership for a Drug Free America.’This is the moment when some drinkers become problem-drinkers, when some problem-drinkers become super-problem drinkers, and when casual drug use can turn to addiction,’ he says.



So you aren’t psychic. Just psychotic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.