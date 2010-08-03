Is The Fed Actually Independent If It's Too Terrified To Act?

Let us pick up with a theme we were discusses this morning, notably the reputational and political risk associated with aggressive reliquefying of the economy.



The Fed is freightened that if it actually pursues inflation it will be pilloried. If it were to get even more creative, it will take huge body blows in the political arena, the likes of which nearly prompted the Congress to adopt Ron Paul’s audit the Fed idea in a significant way.

A reasonable question, then, is: Now that politicians have broached the subject of eliminating Fed independence, is it still independent?

Once your independence is shown to be irrevocable, then does it still exist?

Arguably not, and arguably this is why Bernanke will be hamstrong in any efforts to stimulate further.

