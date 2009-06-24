Why Is The FDA Trying To Destabilize Iran?

So far, the Obama administration has been very hesitant to say anything about the Iran mess. And we think that’s smart.



But we wonder, is the typically a-political FDA trying to destabilize the Iranian regime?

Consider.

Reuters: U.S. consumers should avoid two brands of pistachios tied to a salmonella-related recall because they may have been repackaged and sold in airports and hotels, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The federal agency identified the suspect brands late on Monday as California Prime Produce and Orange County Orchards, which were repacked by Orca Distribution West Inc of Anaheim, California.

Of course, pistachios are one of Iran’s top exports, so any disturbance in the pistachio market is bad news for their economy. Now, you might say, but yes, these are California farms they’re spotlighting, right?

Sure, fine, but pistachios are a global market. Start spreading the idea that pistachios are dangerous, and it hurts everyone — kind of like how swine flu out of Mexico (which apparently didn’t involve swine, even) affected the pork market in China.

