Your technical chart of the day…



Here’s the euro from 1988 (reconstructed, obviously based on the component currencies) until now.

Note the areas shaded in yellow, pink, green.

If history is repeating — at 2.5x speed — then we’re about to see a euro crash.

Click to enlarge.

