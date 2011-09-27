Is The Economy Getting Better Or Worse? Please Tell Us What You Have Observed In Your neighbourhood

Photo: Danny Lyon/ NARA

In the end there is one economic indicator that matters more than the others. Based on your observations of the world around you, does it seem like things are getting better or worse?This writer has noticed several signs of economic decline where he lives in Brooklyn.



First, a startling increase in muggings. Students at a nearby university have been warned not to walk anywhere alone after dark. Second, every day I walk by unfinished construction projects and finished ones that sit empty. Third, a favourite store is closing.

Please tell us in the comments whether things are getting better or worse in your neighbourhood, and how you can tell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.