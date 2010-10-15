Is The Deflation Trade About To Collapse Into A Giant Putrid Sinkhole?

Sorry, “Giant Putrid Sinkhole” is the artful phrase a reader — who sent us the following charts — used to do describe the brewing fears ahead of the big November QE.



Maybe it’s the brewing signs of inflation, and the fear that the Fed may get QE cold feet that’s causing yields on the 30-year to pierce through a downtrend.

Of course, if you look to commodities for evidence of inflation, well then it’s a big “no duh” — of course inflation is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.