Is The Daily About To Lose Its Best Investigative Reporter (And A Huge Booster)?

The Daily, which lost Joshua Hersh and saw Sasha Frere-Jones take a reduced role in recent months, could be about to lose another big name.



We hear from a source that investigative reporter Josh Bernstein is being recruited by “several major news networks.”

Bernstein detailed the story about the September 11th anniversary terror plot.

In addition to being one of The Daily’s best reporters, he has been a big promoter of News Corp’s tablet paper that is losing money fast.

Losing him would be a blow. (It’s certainly possible that he could pull double duty.)

We reached out to Bernstein as well as The Daily’s PR team but have yet to hear back. We’ll update the post if and when we do.

