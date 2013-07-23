Here's What Recruiters And CEOs Really Think About The Value Of An MBA

Christine Ricci believes that an MBA is crucial for success in the business world.

'An MBA or some advanced degree is almost a must-have right now,' she said. 'It's expected now.'

Ricci handles marketing and public relations for B.E. Smith, an interim leadership recruiting firm that focuses mainly on health care industries.

'I'm even seeing senior leaders that are very seasoned go back and get one just because their organisation is putting the pressure on to go back and get one,' she said.

However, Ricci cautions, not all MBAs are created equally.

'I think it's more important to find the program that's a good fit for you,' she said.

If you're fresh out of undergraduate studies, a business school that focuses on seasoned professionals probably is not the best fit, Ricci said.