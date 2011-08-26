Is The CIA Discouraging UFO Disclosure?

The Huffington Post’s Lee Speigel posted a rather fascinating breakdown of what to expect from History Channel’s brand new expose on UFO activity, Secret Access: UFOs On The Record, set to air tonight at 8pm EDT.



Among the new information the show reportedly will be revealing:

– “In 1987, a Federal Aviation Administration executive says the CIA warned him not to talk about UFOs” observed on the job because it could lead to widespread public panic.

– The former governor of Arizona, Fife Symington, publicly mocked witnesses of a UFO “mass sighting” that occurred over Phoenix back in 1997. According to Speigel’s piece, Mr. Symington has since come forward and said he was afraid to admit what really occurred in his state as he did not want to invite mainstream media ridicule or be politically marginalized. The former governor reportedly told The Huffington Post he was “awestruck” by the silent craft that passed over the area.

The truth is out there. Or, you know, on basic cable. I would watch the show myself, but I’m going to be away from the TV tonight at 8pm. I suppose that’s what DVR is for, though.

Still, it sounds super interesting. Be sure to read the original piece over on HuffPo.

