Is The Captain's Wife To Blame For Ryder Cup Rain Suit Debacle?

Golf World thinks they have to the answer to at least one of the Team USA’s most embarrassing failures at the last week’s Ryder Cup. They’re blaming the team’s waterlogged rain suits on a meddling wife.It seems that Lisa Pavin, wife of team captain Corey Pavin, personally created the suits’ design–which itself was the subject of much derision, even before their leaky performance. She insisted that the names and stripes be embroidered on the back, a technique that compromised the integrity of the fabric. (Thousand of tiny needle holes will do that, apparently.) The magazine claims that Sun Mountain Sports–the company that provide the suits–explained this to her during at least one of the 20 meetings they had with the Pavins to discuss the suits, but that form eventually won out over function. The rest is water logged history.



At no other golf (or sports) event, do the wives become such an integral part of the competition. Considering that the U.S. lost the trophy by a mere 1/2 of a point, perhaps the drier, happier suits of Team Europe were enough to give them the edge? Sun Mountain issued an extremely humbling apology to the Pavins, but perhaps it’s Corey and Lisa who need to get down and do a little groveling.

