Is The Cam Newton Pay-To-Play Investigation Based On Hearsay?

Photo: AP Images

ESPN.com and The New York Times both reported last week that a man claiming to represent Cam Newton contacted a Mississippi State booster to demand money in exchange for Newton’s commitment.Now it appears that contact never took place.



The story initiated with

CBSSports.com’s Gregg Doyel has pointed out a little-noticed interview with former MSU player John Bond — the booster who made the initial accusation — where he admits, contrary to the report, that he never actually spoke to the man accused of soliciting the bribe, a former college teammate named Kenny Rogers.

That would also jibe with Rogers’ initial denial, when he claimed that he hasn’t spoken to Bond in 20 years.

Doyel goes on to savage Bond and the media outlets who distorted his story that could damage Newton’s career.

Bond isn’t a source — he’s a gossip. He doesn’t have information. He has a rumour. He’s the fourth person in a game of telephone tag that started with Rogers — allegedly — and went through two other people before landing in the lap of Mississippi State devotee John Bond.

And that’s enough to throw Cam Newton and Auburn under the bus?

Now that rumour has launched an NCAA investigation and more tales of Newton’s misdeeds.

Read the story over at CBSSports.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.