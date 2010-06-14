Is The Afghanistan Mineral News Just A Veiled Message To Britain?

One more thing to consider on the news that Afghanistan is supposedly sitting atop $1 trillion in untapped natural resources…



The news came out a day after Obama talked to British BP David Cameron about BP, but also amid growing British skittishness about participation in the Afghan war.

As Foreign Policy recently noted, a growing strain of thought in the UK is: We’re helping you fight your war in Afghanistan while you bankrupt our biggest dividend payer.

So perhaps one way to think about the Afghanistan news is that it’s designed to give David Cameron cover to continue to fighting. Sure our legal and political system may end up bankrupting BP, but if the UK leaves now, then it could miss out on the BP of the future. Do you still want to pull out?

