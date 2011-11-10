More And More People Are Deciding That Private School Isn't Worth It

Students in Houston.

Parents choose private schools for their smaller class sizes, rigorous curriculum and prestigious teachers.But sending kids to private school can cost more than $30,000 a year. And that’s just for preschool.



So, we’ve got to ask, is it really worth it?

Educational studies have investigated enrollment figures, statistics about teachers and curriculum at both types of schools.

The centre on Education Policy studied whether private schools were academically superior than public schools. And it found, for the most part, private schools aren’t actually better.

“The study found that low-income students from urban public high schools generally did as well academically and on long-term indicators as their peers from private high schools, once key family background characteristics were considered,” according to the findings.

More specifically, the policy centre’s study found that students in private schools were “no more likely” to go to college than their fellow students at public schools.

And, it turns out, teachers are flocking to public schools. The National centre For Education Statistics found that the number of teachers in public schools increased 24 per cent between 1995 and 2008 and was projected to increase 9 per cent between 2008 and 2020.

By contrast, the number of teachers at private schools increased 19 per cent between 1995 and 2008 and was projected to decrease 4 per cent between 2008 and 2020.

The education statistics centre also found that enrollment in public schools increased by 10 per cent between 1995 and 2008 and was projected to grow by an additional 7 per cent between 2008 and 2020.

However, enrollment at private schools dropped 4 per cent between 1995 and 2008 and is projected to decline by 8 per cent between 2008 and 2020.

