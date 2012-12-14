That IS Lloyd Blankfein Laughing Like Crazy

Earlier we asked if that was really Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein laughing like crazy at Adam Sandler’s rendition of “Hallelujah” during last night’s 12/12/12 benefit concert.



Here’s the GIF it was made into [via Marketplace’s David Gura]. (Hint: Look behind the guy with the blue shirt.)

Photo: via David Gura

UPDATE: We found a full video of Sandler’s performance of “Sandy, Screw Ya” and the clearer image shows that it’s definitely Blankfein.

Blankfein can be seen around the 3:28 minute mark. However, if you start at the 3:25 minute mark, you can also see JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s wife Judith. Jamie Dimon didn’t make it into the shot completely.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

