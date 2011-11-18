A Surprising Look At Hourly Earnings By Degree

Four-year degrees are expensive. No question about it.



But that cost has to be due to the fact that the degree is valuable. Right? Well, maybe not.

Thumbtack, a local services website for small business and professionals, polled its users to find out who made more money, those with a four-year degree or those with a technical college degree.

The study tracked average hourly rate against the level of education its users had achieved. And the results are a bit surprising. The study found “the hourly rate for those with technical degrees and those with undergraduate degrees was exactly the same.”

Photo: Thumbtack

With the cost of tuition at traditional colleges on the rise, is that $40,000 per year bill average really worth it?

