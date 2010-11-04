Is Tennessee Now The favourite To Win The Super Bowl?

Photo: Flickr/Titanfan

Does the acquisition of Randy Moss make the Tennessee Titans the best team in football?The Titans already have a 2,000-yard rusher in the backfield, who has been slightly frustrated this season as defenses key on him.



Meanwhile, their quarterback has quietly amassed the highest passer rating in the NFL. His receivers are good, but none provide a deep threat that can rival Randy Moss.

They’re currently 5-3, half-a-game back of the Indianapolis Colts and you can bet the New England Patriots won’t be excited to run into their former wideout in the AFC playoffs this winter.

Don’t forget the added motivation of knowing that 21 teams thought he wasn’t worth having.

If the team can keep Moss happy for a few more months — and he manages not to tick off everyone on the team — you’re looking at the team to beat come January.

