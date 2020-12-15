Taylor Swift's fans believe another album called 'Woodvale' will be released in March 2021

Beth Garrabrant/Taylor Swift ‘Evermore’ is the sister album to ‘Folklore.’

Taylor Swift released her ninth studio album, “Evermore,” on December 11.

Fans think she’s already dropped hints about the possible existence of another album named “Woodvale.”

Fans think “Woodvale” will be another sister album that can turn “Folklore” and “Evermore” into a trilogy.

Some think the supposed album will debut in March 2021.

Back in July, Taylor Swift took fans by surprise when she released the album “Folklore” with only a day’s notice.

Just a few months later, the musician wowed fans again by dropping her ninth studio album, “Evermore,” on December 11.

The newest 15-track album features a similar music style to its sister “Folklore,” with its stripped-down sound, emphasis on storytelling, and indie-folk influences.

But some fans are already convinced the singer’s 10th record, and third surprise album, could be on the way.

Some fans believe there will soon be a third sister album called ‘Woodvale’

As soon as “Evermore” dropped, Swift’s most eagle-eyed fans began dissecting each song and scrambling to connect the dots between the two albums, which are similar in sound, aesthetic, and theme.

One of the most popular fan theories circulating the internet is the idea that “Folklore” and “Evermore” are not just sister albums, but the first two parts of a larger trilogy.

Fans who support this theory said the word “Woodvale” can be spotted amongst tree branches on the cover art of the “Folklore” exclusive “hide and seek” edition of the CD and vinyl.

I wonder if #evermore will explain the hidden “woodvale” on the Hide and Seek edition of the #folklore CDs. Perhaps it was a clue for this album!! @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/2xN5xqJ9wY — laura ???? (@lauraisatiger) December 10, 2020

Some originally speculated that the word was a hint for an upcoming track on Swift’s next album, but the word failed to appear anywhere on the “Evermore” tracklist or lyrics.

Taylor, sweetie. If you are about to drop another surprise album called woodvale in a couple of months, you and I are going to need to have some words cause I can’t memorize this many lyrics. #evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/STHtQToVaH — braden ⁷???? (@armynator_7) December 11, 2020

Now fans think that Swift is saving the word for a future album.

Many fans think the rumoured album will drop in March

In a Spotify Wrapped commercial for Swift that was released on December 2, the narrator makes frequent mention of March.

It’s the 13 on the dice for me ????????‍♀️???? Thanks Spotify, this is cute cute CUTE. I also thought I’d mention that @jackantonoff lovingly refers to people who like the song august as ‘august heads’. It felt relevant here. https://t.co/7qQFJmQdLe — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 3, 2020

A calendar shows a sticky note with the words “It still feels like March” with “March” underlined. Some fans began wondering if it was a clue with a hidden meaning.

OK I REALLY DECODED A THEORY RIGHT NOW. HEAR ME OUT. A THREAD-

First, she gave away the name “woodvale” with folklore’s release. evermore was dropped 20 weeks after folklore, and what’s in 20 weeks from now? MARCH. pic.twitter.com/K6PawhXdrp — Pea⁷ BADASS ERA (@peatanswift) December 11, 2020

It could be a reference to the month the global pandemic was declared a national emergency in the US, resulting in multiple lockdowns. But knowing Swift, it could also be a clue for her next project.

Swift also has a noted love of the number 13 and some pointed out that March 5, 2021, numerically adds up to 13.

Woodvale is coming March 5th, 2021 because 3+5+2+0+2+1=13 bookmark this tweet. pic.twitter.com/roBqzt3XDq — Rae (@feelsoswifty) December 11, 2020

If you can imagine that Taylor Swift's next album, after "evermore", "woodvale", it would come out on March 19. 9 + 1 + 3 = 13. Or 19 + 3 = 22 (song reference). Who knows? For now, enjoy "folklore" and "evermore". #TaylorSwift — Michael Lanurias (@mike10_lanurias) December 13, 2020

March 5, 2021, is also a Friday. Both “Folklore” and “Everemore” debuted on a Friday.

The name ‘Woodvale’ may also be tied to Swift in other ways

The exclusive edition of “Folklore,” which featured the hidden “Woodvale” clue on its cover, also includes the bonus track “The Lakes,” which refers to the famed Lake District in England.

Sharp-eyed Swifties also pointed out that Woodvale itself is the name of a bungalow property in the Lake District National Park, which reportedly sold in August. At the time of publication, it appears to no longer be on the market.

The reference to the property and its subsequent sale caused fans to speculate that Swift herself purchased Woodvale.

omg woodvale is literally a property in THE LAKES DISTRICT near LAKE WINDERMERE and IT HAS BEEN SOLD??? TAYLOR I SEE YOU!! #folklore #evermorealbum #woodvale #ts10 pic.twitter.com/di98cEWDjG — ender07 (@poetswenttodie7) December 11, 2020

The property is located near Windemere, the peaks she mentions in “The Lakes.” These are also the peaks that fans think Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, visited in 2019 for their third anniversary.

Another fan noticed that a Spotify search for the word “Woodvale” brings Swift up as the first result, hinting that the term may have professional ties to her future discography.

EVERYONE JUMP WHEN YOU SEARCH UP WOODVALE ON SPOTIFY TAYLOR SWIFT COMES UP GUYS THE FOLKLORE TRILOGY IS REAL pic.twitter.com/lWgBkPFM0b — nora ミ☆ (@illicitscars) December 13, 2020

Although Swift said that ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ are part of a 2-part anthology, she also said she ‘just couldn’t stop writing songs’

In the past, Swift has branched out and tried new genres of music as she expands her discography, often curating an entire aesthetic and campaign around each album’s “era” and accompanying tour.

But “Folklore” and “Evermore” are different. Swift herself hasn’t been coy about inherent connections between “Folklore” and “Evermore,” referring to them as “sister albums” across multiple social-media platforms.

“I wanted Evermore to represent fall & winter while Folklore represents spring & summer,” she explained in a response to a fan question on her YouTube page. “I’ve always wanted to do a 2 part anthology that’s a collective body of work and it just kind of happened naturally.”

Although Swift referred to the albums as a two-part anthology, it is possible that they could be leading to a larger trilogy.

She has already shared that “Folklore” contained it’s own smaller trilogy of sorts in the songs “Cardigan,” “Betty,” and “August.”

“There’s a collection of 3 songs I refer to as the Teenage Love Triangle,” Swift wrote on Twitter before “Folklore” was released. “These 3 signs explore a love triangle from all 3 people’s perspectives at different times in their lives.”

But Swift has been producing new music like never before and may not be done yet.

With her Lover Fest tour postponed, Swift has had more time to write and produce music at home at an impressive pace.

To put it plainly, we just couldn’t stop writing songs. To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

When dropping “Evermore,” Swift said that returning to the same world of a former album was unfamiliar territory, but she found that the songs came easily to her and she “just kept writing them.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has left hidden messages and hints in her songs, videos, and promotional material

The musician is known for leaving Easter eggs behind in her songs and music videos, so the idea of Swift dropping hints for an upcoming album months in advance would be on par for the singer.

Although Swift has yet to like any specific tweets regarding “Woodvale” or the possibility of an album release in March, she has liked a flurry of tweets from fans in recent days.

Notably, Swift liked a particular tweet that seemed to confirm the theory that her newest single “Willow” was foreshadowed nearly a decade earlier in her “Mean” music video.

Additionally, Swift liked a tweet from a fan who shared a photo of the house seen in the 2019 music video “Lover,” with every room in the house paying homage to a different Swift album.

When filming “Lover,” Swift made sure to leave space for her upcoming albums, proving that she knows how to plan ahead.

In a separate tweet that Swift has yet to engage with, a fan speculated that the house itself may represent Woodvale, connecting it back to the theory that Swift purchased the Woodvale property this year in anticipation of her next album.

But until Swift herself confirms or denies the existence of the album, fans will just have to keep guessing.

