Is Target The Big Loser On Black Friday?

The stock market is generally lower today, but the retail sector is something of a mixed bag.



Some big name retailers like The Gap and Urban Outfitters and American Eagle are solidly in the green.

The “big box” sector is generally lower, though modestly, however the biggest loser we’ve seen is Target, off nearly 1%. By comparison, Wal-Mart is only down 0.17%.

Obviously it will be a while before we get a good sense of how things all shook out today, though you have to figure that hedge funds have their experts relying them LIVE info on what’s going on, and it wouldn’t be asinine to guess that given its decline, the numbers out of Target aren’t so hot.

Beyond that, Target sits awkward in the middle of the bar-bell (not a true low ender), which ostensibly is not the place to be this year.

Update: It’s just one Tweet, but interesting nonetheless: Target not busy for black Friday. Very surprised. No wait at checkout http://twitpic.com/3adzkz