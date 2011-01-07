Will Suze Orman Leave CNBC For Oprah?

It’s been hinted that there would be a lot of Oprah regulars on OWN, including Oprah stand-bys like Dr. Phil, Gayle King, and Oprah’s favourite personal finance guru, Suze Orman.



Now it’s official that Suze Orman will have her own OWN show, “Money Class,” set to premiere this fall during primetime.

Orman is currently under contract on her weekend call-in show on CNBC, “The Suze Orman Show.”

Does joining OWN mean Orman won’t renew with CNBC once her contract is over? A spokeperson from CNBC said only that Orman was still under contract. One imagines it’s only to CNBC’s advantage if she does both.

Who else will Oprah snag for her network?

