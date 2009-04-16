Is Susan Boyle The Real Thing?

OK. OK. We knew it would happen. After Susan Boyle made women across the western world get all sniffly with her Les Mis tune, the critics are out questioning her authenticity.



On The Velvet Rope, there are comments about the make-up job Britain’s Got Talent gave her, her cat-love and sad life story. The streams keep coming though.

A sampling of the naysayers:

“I wonder if she’s a plant – maybe a musical actress in her 20s who retired to have a family, then 20 years later was recruited and given a new identity for the show. The last couple of seasons of AI have had more plants than a nursery.”

“Dude, that was such marketing horseshit. (Damn well done, but horseshit nontheless.) This did the *exact* same thing a coupla seasons back with the Paul whatshisface mentioned above:

Goat-faced fat man gets up, everyone guffaws…and then OHMIGOSH! Turns out (golly gee), you can’t judge a book by its cover. I dunno about you, but I sure learned an important lesson.

Seriously, how is it that everyone doesn’t smell this from a mile away?!?”

“This was also staged, and her bio–the whole angle of her taking care of her sick mum and having a cat is really too obvious an angle. Watch the video again, and how calmly she returns to the stage and how the announcers are into it. As a singer, Ms. Boyle has incredible poise and control for someone who claims she has never been given the chance to sing. She has, it’s obvious. And there will be a Pygmalion-like evolution for her as the UK fashion designers spruce her up whether or not she wins or comes out close to the top. Otherwise she’ll be regarded as a novelty act.”

“Yes, she was absolutely in cahoots with the producers. Even how she was groomed (wearing make up everywhere but on her eyes, not having hair on her face–anywhere–except those eyebrows) also reveals the work the producers had the make up artists do on her. They capitalised on the right facial features for what they were trying to get across.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.