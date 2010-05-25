Is Steve Ballmer The Right Person To Lead Microsoft? (POLL)

Photo: Associated Press

Is Steve Ballmer the right person to lead Microsoft? He knows the company well, but he’s failed to inspire any confidence from investors that he can lead the company into new, lucrative markets.The latest example of flagging investor faith: Apple is just $5 billion away from toppling Microsoft’s market cap. While this is stunning, it’s been coming for a while. Under Steve Ballmer’s tenure, for 10 years, Microsoft’s stock has basically been flat.



Despite the stock struggles, Microsoft slips aren’t entirely Steve Ballmer’s fault. Microsoft was held up by the government in the middle of the decade. And it’s tough to move the needle on $60 billion in annual revenue.

And, to be fair to Steve, he’s rolling out a bunch of new products. They could flop, but you can’t say he’s not trying.

Remember, if you were to toss aside Steve, you’d have to find a replacement. And that’s not easy.

So, we ask you: Is Steve Ballmer the right person to lead Microsoft? If not, tell us in the comments section who you think should be in charge.



