Is Stephen Colbert Part Of The "Anonymous" Hacking Group?

During last night’s Colbert Report, Stephen Colbert asked corporate hacker Glenn Greenwald – “How afraid should we be of these Anonymous people?… How powerful are they?”



As Greenwald responded, you can see something flash over Colbert’s face for a single frame. Upon further inspection, the image that appears over Colbert’s face is a Guy Fawkes mask (made famous in the film V for Vendetta) which has become the image known to represent “Anonymous.”

So, does this mean Stephen Colbert is a part of the Anonymous group? Technically, yes, if we all go by the the group’s saying of “we’re all Anonymous.”

Check out the Anonymous mask at the 3:22 mark:

