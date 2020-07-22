I stayed in a hotel, motel, and a resort to see which one I felt safest in during the pandemic — and the least expensive option was the clear winner

Katie Warren/Business Insider I ended up feeling safest at the cheapest option: a basic, unassuming motel where I didn’t have to interact with a single person.

At the end of May, I spent a long weekend staying at a hotel, a motel, and a high-end resort in New York.

I wanted to see how each experience had changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

All three places had made changes to their safety and hygiene protocols, but I felt safest at the cheapest option: a $US179-a-night motel.

The Aqualina Inn in Montauk was the only place where I didn’t have to interact with a single person during my stay, which put my mind the most at ease.

Editor’s Note: Business Insider paid discounted media rates to stay at Gurney’s Montauk and Sound View Greenport.

Travel during the coronavirus pandemic is entirely different than it was before.

To appease travellers’ changing desire for safety and cleanliness, most hotels have updated their safety and hygiene protocols, taking steps like implementing contactless check-in and getting rid of daily housekeeping to reduce person-to-person contacts. Many amenities have been closed or modified to allow for social distancing.

I recently spent a weekend staying at three different types of accommodations in New York: a boutique hotel, an affordable motel, and a high-end resort, to see how the experiences would compare and to see how safe I would feel staying at each one during the pandemic.

Here’s what I found.

Note: The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website notes that travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Per the CDC, “before you travel, learn if coronavirus is spreading in your local area or in any of the places you are going.”

Night one: a modest motel with zero amenities for $US173 per night

My first night’s stay was at the Aqualina Inn, a budget motel near the beach in Montauk, the easternmost village in the Hamptons on New York’s Long Island.

I chose the Aqualina Inn because it was the top traveller-ranked place to stay in Montauk on TripAdvisor, beating out the popular resorts I’d heard of like Montauk Beach House and Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. And it cost only $US173 for a Friday night stay, which was one of the best prices I saw for that weekend in the Hamptons.

Katie Warren/Business Insider At the Aqualina Inn, contactless check-in meant walking into my unlocked room to find the keys waiting.

Upon booking my room, I’d gotten an email from the motel letting me know they were doing contactless check-in but didn’t specify exactly how it worked. When I arrived, I called the front desk. The receptionist gave me my room number and told me the door was unlocked with the keys inside.

As promised, the keys were waiting for me on the dresser. It was a corner room with a king-size bed and a balcony overlooking the courtyard.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Thanks to its exterior corridors and contactless check-in, I didn’t have to interact with another person throughout my stay at the Aqualina Inn. The motel’s only real amenity, the swimming pool, was closed, and there was no room service. I spotted a couple cleaning staff members throughout my stay who were wearing masks even while outdoors.

While the room at Aqualina was nothing glamorous, it was clean, had everything I needed, and was just steps from the beach.

Night two: a $US700-a-night beachfront resort packed with amenities – which were closed

The high-end resort was Gurney’s Montauk, a four-star beach resort in the Hamptons.

When I stayed at Gurney’s at the end of May, a night’s stay started at $US725 – not including taxes and a 20% daily resort fee. For the end of July and August, rates are even pricier, starting at $US995.

At the time of my stay, Gurney’s had valet parking and wasn’t doing contactless check-in, so I interacted with two staff members before even entering my room. However, all staff members were wearing masks, and guests were required to wear masks while indoors. Hand sanitizing stations and signage reminding guests to maintain social distancing were scattered throughout the resort.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

While many of Gurney’s amenities have since reopened, most of them – including the restaurants, beach club, spa, and swimming pool – were closed at the time of my stay, so I felt that the the 20% nightly resort fee wasn’t quite justified.

Gurney’s had a luxurious vibe and a pristine private beach, but I wished the hotel had offered contactless check-in and self-parking instead of valet parking so I would have had fewer person-to-person interactions. After my stay, Gurney’s told me they were rolling out contactless check-in and that self-parking was available upon request.

Night three: a boutique hotel with room service delivered straight to the beach

The third night, I stayed at Sound View Greenport, a 55-room boutique hotel on the North Fork of Long Island that opened as a 10-room roadside motel in 1953. It was bought by Eagle Point Hotel Partners in 2016 and transformed into a chic boutique hotel with the help of a Brooklyn-based design firm.

While rates started at about $US235 for a Sunday night at the end of May, today they start at about $US559 before taxes and fees.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

After a brief closure at the start of the pandemic, Sound View reopened with new COVID-19 safety measures.

The hotel implemented contactless check-in, so guests could use their smartphones to go straight from their cars to their rooms without interacting with a single person or entering any shared indoor space. Sound View also installed signage and markers throughout the property reminding guests to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Guests who refuse to abide by social distancing and mask wearing at the hotel will be asked to leave immediately without a refund, Erik Warner, principal at Eagle Point Hotel Partners, told me.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

While some its amenities, like the restaurant and swimming pool, were closed at the time of my visit, Sound View made the best use one of its best assets: the beach. Sound View made its beach loungers and tables reservation-only and clearly partitioned them with colourful flags planted in the sand. The hotel was also delivering room service and cocktails directly to guests’ beach tables.

Thanks to contactless check-in, I only had to interact with people a couple of times: when my food and drinks were dropped off at my table and when I picked up my to-go breakfast from the lobby the next morning. In both instances, the staff members were wearing masks.

The winner: the (relatively) unassuming motel

While my stays at Gurney’s and Sound View felt much more luxurious and came with room service and private beaches, when it comes to pure safety in the time of coronavirus, the humble Aqualina Inn was the winner. I didn’t have to come into contact with a single person, and the price couldn’t be beat for the area I was in.

In fact, the unassuming roadside motel may be making a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic. Hoteliers have said that motels may also see a surge in popularity because their design allows guests fewer opportunities to be exposed to other people indoors.

“In the time of COVID the motel model is light touch – you’re not spending time in a lobby and fresh air is just outside your hotel room’s front door,” Tenaya Hills, the design director at Bunkhouse Group, a hospitality company known for revitalizing roadside motels in Texas, California, and Mexico, previously told Business Insider.

For someone looking for a basic, clean place to stay and have as much peace of mind as possible during the pandemic, a humble motel like the Aqualina Inn is, in my opinion, the way to go.

