The Smell Of Pastries And Coffee Makes Women More Likely To Give Out Their Phone Numbers

Photo: By Crystal Calderon on Flickr

The smell of pastries and coffee made women more likely to give out their phone number. (Hat tip: Jon Sutton)Studies have shown that pleasant scents favour positive social relationships. However, the effect of pleasant ambient odor on romantic relationships has never been tested.



In a field experiment, 18–25 year old women walking alone in a shopping mall were approached by an attractive 20 year old male-confederate who solicited them for their phone number.

The women were solicited as they were walking in areas with pleasant ambient odours (e.g., pastries) or with no odor. It was found that women agreed more often to the confederate’s courtship solicitation in the pleasant smelling areas. Positive mood induced by ambient odours may explain such results.

Source: “The sweet smell of… courtship: Effects of pleasant ambient fragrance on women’s receptivity to a man’s courtship request” from Journal of Environmental Psychology, Volume 32, Issue 2, June 2012, Pages 123–125

Follow me on Twitter here or get updates via email here.

Related posts:

10 things you need to know about attraction

An easy way for women to be more attractive to men and men to be more attractive to women

What physical characteristics are attractive in men and women?

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.