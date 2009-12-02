Is Spring Recruiting A Ray Of Hope For Unemployed 2Ls?

Second year law students who did not secure a summer position in the fall my have a small glimmer of hope.



Some firms are returning to campuses for spring recruiting, looking to increase their summer associate class size, Zach Lowe at The Am Law Daily reported.

Firms would not go on the record, the article said, fearing it would look like they needed to work harder to get the best students.

But school officials, including the career services dean at the University of Michigan, said some firms that hired very conservatively are going back to top law schools and asking about candidates.

A return for spring recruiting — generally the time when firms interview 1Ls — is not completely breaking news (Harvard said in October it would host a second go-round), but one fact in the article stuck out.

“[E]lite schools like Harvard…and…Columbia…have compited resumes of uncommittted 2Ls into books and sent them to law firms,” Am Law said.

That’s a very proactive move, and one that should be applauded. Clearly this is a difficult time for law students, which means endless headaches for career services departments. The more innovative they are in promoting the students, the better chance (hopefully) students will have at getting a job.

Even this many months into the financial crisis, it’s still a little jarring to see here there is a binder’s worth of 2L’s at Harvard and Columbia who want a position and have not secured one.

If someone had suggested that a possibilty two years ago, firm associates and law students alike would have laughed, and then quickly returned to fantasizing about how they would spend their “special” bonus.

