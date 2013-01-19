Girls Don't Actually Go Wild On Spring Break

This article was originally published on Futurity and has been re-printed here under the Creative Commons licence.



The popular perception that college students are reaching new levels of self-indulgence and risky behaviour during spring break excursions may be based on media coverage and research that oversimplifies what has become an annual rite for many young adults, according to the study.

The researchers, who analysed studies on spring break from 1980 to 2010, conclude that scholars are divided on whether college students actually increase extreme behaviours during the break.

“The more you are part of the party atmosphere in the university, the more likely you are to engage those behaviours during spring break,” says Benjamin Hickerson, assistant professor of recreation, park, and tourism management at Penn State.

“You probably won’t completely deviate from your campus behaviours, and those behaviours are a very good predictor of how you’ll behave on spring break.”

Hickerson says that the media portrayal of spring break, and most current scholarship on the subject, may not give the complete picture of the experience.

While some studies show that substance abuse and promiscuity increase during spring break, other reports indicate that there is little change between behaviours on spring break and behaviour on campus, explains Nuno Ribeiro of University of Regina, Saskatchewan, who recently received his doctorate at Penn State.

The researchers, who report their findings in the current issue of Tourism Review International, say that since much of the research is based on data derived from self-reporting surveys, students may skew their actual behaviours.

“Most of the data in the studies were self-reported, which could lead to a certain pressure for the subjects to conform,” says Ribeiro. “In males, for example, that means they may overstate and, for females, they tend to underestimate those behaviours.”

Researchers should conduct more objective and quantitative studies, as well as qualitative studies, on spring break participants to add more depth to the findings, according to Ribeiro.

“There is little agreement between scholars currently,” says Ribeiro. “This leaves a great deal of room for future research.”

Studies that focus on certain party spots may also over-emphasise the amount of self-indulgence, according to the researchers. Ribeiro adds that most research on the spring break phenomenon ignores alternative spring trips for college students, such as mission work, service trips, and study abroad programs.

The spring break experience also changes over time for students. Risky behaviours tend to peak in the first year as students experiment with drugs, alcohol, and sex, and then decrease as students find their limits in subsequent years. The behaviours rise again in the last year of school for the students, which Ribeiro calls the last hurrah effect.

“The variety of spring break experiences is huge,” says Ribeiro. “In certain spots and in certain cases, the stereotypes of spring break excesses are correct, but in other areas it’s not as extreme as the media seem to present.”

Hickerson says that while the spring break phenomenon is relatively new, researchers have focused considerable attention on student motivation and behaviours during these trips over the last few decades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.