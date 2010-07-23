Is South Korea The Next Property Bubble You Need To Be Scared Of?

Derek Wong of Woori Financial Group spoke to CNBC this morning about the state of South Korea’s real estate sector.



0:20 The government has stepped in to control the bubble. The market is in check.

1:10 Price to income ratio suggests a manageable rate of costs.

1:45 Compared to Beijing, Korea is in check, with price to income rations close to 6, rather than the 22 found in Beijing (around 3.5 in U.S.).

