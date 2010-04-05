Is South Africa Seriously Considering Nationalizing All White-Owned Mines?

Mere months before it’s set to host The World Cup, South Africa is being depicted as a country verging on some kind of collapse.



This weekend, a well-known (but powerless) white supremacist separatist Eugene Terreblanche was hacked to death by two black farmers.

Several reports are talking about brewing tensions in the country, though this appears to be a one-off incident that was the result of a pay dispute.

But UK’s The Telegraph takes the story to a much higher level, connecting it (baselessly) to some comments made by ANC politician Julius Malema about the need to nationalize all white-owned mines. Considering the level of resource activity in South Africa (gold and otherwise) this would be a huge deal.

Except, the two stories aren’t related, and Malema’s inflammatory comments are nothing new.

Backing up for a moment, Malema is a youth leader in his 20s, known for radical rhetoric (as many young leaders are known to do).

Here’s another story about him wanting to nationalize the mines from back in November. He appears to be somewhat marginalized for his views (though obviously he has his faction).

If South Africa were actually on the verge of widescale mine nationalization that’d be a huge deal. But a one-off murder of a washed up old racist and a young politician repeating radical rhetoric is not a cause for freaking out. At least not yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.