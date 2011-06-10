Is Soccer Dying In England?

The number of people playing soccer in England is dropping.



According the a national survey, the number of people that regularly play soccer each year has fallen about 5% from 2007 to 2010 and the number of adult 11-man teams is dropping as well.

The Football Association is desperately trying to reverse this trend, but if they can’t turn the numbers around the future of the sport may be in trouble.

The Premier League earns £3.1 billion from its television broadcasting deal, but gives just £12m to the Football Foundation, which provides grants to support local organisations and teams.

Some people might say it’s not up to the pros to keep grassroots football alive, but with the EPL’s best players increasingly coming from foreign countries and the national team’s falling fortunes on the world stage, they can’t afford to let the next generation of young athletes find a better way to spend their time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.