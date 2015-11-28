J.K. Rowling just set the record straight on the most controversial character in the 'Harry Potter' series

Warner Bros. Alan Rickman played Severus Snape in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie franchise.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling just weighed in on a raging debate over the character of Severus Snape.

After years of hating the Dark Arts professor and Slytherin advisor, fans had their minds blown when it was revealed by the conclusion of the books that Snape was actually working with headmaster Dumbledore the entire time and protecting Harry — all because he loved Harry’s mother.

But does that mean the bullying and coldness he subjected the children to, especially Harry, was to be forgiven? Or that he should be given a pass for allowing (and standing by) the Death Eaters’ murderous ways? Some fans don’t think so. In a buzzfeed poll, about 20% of respondents didn’t believe Snape was a hero.

Early on Friday, Rowling took to Twitter to give her take on the debate. And you probably guessed that it’s complicated, not black or white.

Snape is all grey. You can’t make him a saint: he was vindictive & bullying. You can’t make him a devil: he died to save the wizarding world

She also addressed her decision to have Harry name one of his children after Snape, the man who tortured him for years while at the same time helping to protect him. According to Rowling, Harry did it to honour Snape’s love for his mother and to show forgiveness for how Snape treated him.

Snape died for Harry out of love for Lily. Harry paid him tribute in forgiveness and gratitude. https://t.co/MPXBgUApa3

There’s a whole essay in why Harry gave his son Snape’s name, but the decision goes to the heart of who Harry was, post-war.

In honouring Snape, Harry hoped in his heart that he too would be forgiven. The deaths at the Battle of Hogwarts would haunt Harry forever.

No, not a rant; I’m thoughtful, not upset! Snape deserves both admiration and disapprobation, like most of us. https://t.co/okYVt9WFsf

