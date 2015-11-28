J.K. Rowling just set the record straight on the most controversial character in the 'Harry Potter' series

Jethro Nededog
Severus snape, alan rickman, harry potter and the order of the phoenix 152084Warner Bros.Alan Rickman played Severus Snape in the ‘Harry Potter’ movie franchise.

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling just weighed in on a raging debate over the character of Severus Snape.

After years of hating the Dark Arts professor and Slytherin advisor, fans had their minds blown when it was revealed by the conclusion of the books that Snape was actually working with headmaster Dumbledore the entire time and protecting Harry — all because he loved Harry’s mother.

But does that mean the bullying and coldness he subjected the children to, especially Harry, was to be forgiven? Or that he should be given a pass for allowing (and standing by) the Death Eaters’ murderous ways?  Some fans don’t think so. In a buzzfeed poll, about 20% of respondents didn’t believe Snape was a hero.

Early on Friday, Rowling took to Twitter to give her take on the debate. And you probably guessed that it’s complicated, not black or white.

 

 She also addressed her decision to have Harry name one of his children after Snape, the man who tortured him for years while at the same time helping to protect him. According to Rowling, Harry did it to honour Snape’s love for his mother and to show forgiveness for how Snape treated him.

 

 

