'Is Sling TV on PS4?': No, but other streaming apps are — here's what you should know

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider You can’t stream Sling TV on your PS4.

The Sling TV app isn’t currently available on the PS4, but other streaming apps like Netflix and Hulu Live are.

If you’d like to watch Sling TV on a gaming console, you’ll need to check out the Xbox One.

You can also watch Sling TV using a dedicated streaming device, like a Roku or Apple TV.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There may well come a day when every streaming app is available on every type of device, but that day isn’t today.

Different devices all carry their own selection of apps. And while some apps seem to be universal – YouTube and Netflix, for instance – others can only be used on specific consoles.

If you’re looking to watch Sling TV on your PlayStation 4, here’s what you need to know.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



Sling TV isn’t on PS4 – here’s where you can find it instead



Let’s cut through the clutter and be very clear here: you can’t watch Sling TV on a PlayStation 4 console.

The Sling TV app isn’t offered in the PS4’s app store, and currently, neither Sling nor Sony has announced any plans to make it available.

However, the PS4 offers a wide variety of other streaming services. If you’d like to watch videos on your PS4, you have Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, Funimation, and more. If you’re interested in Live TV streaming, check out Hulu Live, which is similar to Sling TV.

YouTube/Sling TV You can stream Sling TV on a wide variety of devices, including the Xbox One, another gaming console.

You can also watch Sling TV on other devices, including the Xbox One. Nearly every major streaming device – like the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more – offers it.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.