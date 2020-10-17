Slack says it's aware that 'some users are experiencing issues' sending messages and is working to fix the problem

Brendan McDermid/Reuters The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company’s IPO in New York

Some Slack users appear to be experiencing issues Friday morning, with some having trouble sending messages or seeing slow service with the software.

The company said on its website that it is investigating the “degraded performance and connectivity issues” that have been reported.

This is one of several partial or total outages that the company has experienced during the pandemic as people continue to work remotely.

“Users may have issues sending messages, APIs or general slowness on Slack,” the company posted on its website.

The company tweeted that it was aware of the incident and said it’s “working on getting this fixed as soon as possible.”

Slack did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This is one of several partial or total outages that the company has faced during the pandemic as people continue to work remotely and rely heavily on virtual work tools. In mid-May, the service was down for two-and-a-half hours one evening.

This story is developing…

