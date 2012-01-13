It Turns Out There Might Be Some Chinese Companies That Short-Seller Carson Block Likes

Photo: Bloomberg

It sounds like short-seller Carson Block, the founder and research director of Muddy Waters Research, might consider investing in Chinese companies traded on U.S. stock exchanges, Bloomberg News reported.From Bloomberg:



“We are very much looking for U.S.-listed Chinese companies with which we can go long,” Block said yesterday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Erik Schatzker. “I really hope they turn out to be companies that we feel have done things right.”

Block is best known for releasing a damning report about Chinese timber company Sino-Forest that the company overstated its timberland holdings causing the stock-price to nose dive.

In August, trading in shares of the forest operator were suspended and a subsequent probe was launched by the Royal Canadian Mounties.

It’s unclear which, if any, Chinese companies Block is considering for possible investments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.