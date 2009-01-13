Is Shaq Bored With Twitter Already?

With more than 27,000 people subscribed to his Twitter feed, Phoenix Suns star Shaquille O’Neal is the 35th most popular Twitter user, according to Twitterholic. But is Shaq already getting bored with the microblogging/messaging service?



Shaq has tweeted just 15 times this month, or an average 1.3 tweets per day. That’s down from December, when he tweeted 58 times, or an average 1.9 per day. And it’s way down from November, when Shaq joined Twitter. During the last 13 days of November, he tweeted 159 times, or an average 12.2 tweets per day. (Stats by TweetStats.) That’s an 89% decline in tweets-per-day in January from November.

Why does this matter? Getting more real-world celebrities using Twitter could be one way for Twitter to attract more mainstream users to its service. If Twitter is going to become the next big Internet utility — and worth more than the $500 million Facebook reportedly offered for it — it needs to grow beyond tech enthusiasts like Kevin Rose and Robert Scoble.

It’s possible that Shaq is just really busy and/or has better things to do than send Twitter updates. And Shaq is just one person — he’s not going to make or break Twitter alone. But if he is getting bored, that’s not good news for Twitter.

Update: Shaq says he’s not bored, just busy.

