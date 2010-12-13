Is Sentiment Flashing A Major Warning Signal?

The bull/bear spread in the Investor’s Intelligence survey is close to generating a very important warning signal (courtesy of King World News)



“The Investors Intelligence Advisors Sentiment Survey bull-bear spread is once again moving towards the +40% danger zone. When the spread last broke above 40%, in October 2007, the market collapsed spectacularly.

In our most recent survey (see above), at the end of November, the bulls minus bears ratio maintained its uptrend off its September low and read +33.6%. Readings going into the start of the New Year are worth paying attention to, as a move into the forties would be a strong call for defensive measures.”

