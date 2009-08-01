Chris Dodd Has Cancer, No Plans To Quit Senate

Update: Dodd tells the Hartford Courant that he has early stage prostate cancer, that he feels healthy and that he doesn’t intend to drop out of the 2010 race.



Original post: Powerful Senator Chris Dodd will hold a news conference at 2:00 PM to discuss a “personal health issue,” according to both CNBC and Reuters.

We wish him well. We also wonder if this is a prelude to dropping out of the 2010 race. The embattled Democrat had been dogged by all kinds of finance-related scandals, including his receipt of a sweetheart “Friends of Angelo” loan from Countrywide, as well as his insertion of pro-bonus language in the stimulus.

Fundraising has been horrible for Dodd, and he trails potential opponents in the polls.

