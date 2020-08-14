The pros and cons of drinking seltzer: What you need to know about it's effect on your teeth and your body

ASSOCIATED PRESS Flavored seltzer may contain citric acid, which may erode tooth enamel.

There is no hard evidence that plain seltzer is bad for you, but some flavored seltzers contain citric acid, which can contribute to tooth decay.

But seltzer also has many benefits, including helping you feel more full and relieving constipation.

Seltzer is also mostly water, so it is effective for hydration.

This article was medically reviewed by Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, nutrition and wellness expert with a private practice based in New York City.

Visit Insider’s Health Reference library for more advice.

Many people are turning to seltzer, a type of sparkling water, as a healthier alternative to drinking soda. In fact, the amount of seltzer sold in the US doubled between 2010 and 2019.

Though some experts have concerns that seltzer may lead to tooth erosion, seltzer has many positive health benefits, like helping with constipation. Here’s what you need to know about the risks and benefits of drinking seltzer.

What is seltzer?

Seltzer is water that has been infused with carbon dioxide. It is created by injecting a pressurised form of carbon dioxide gas into water, which forms bubbles.

Seltzer water is slightly acidic because water and carbon dioxide react to produce a weak acid called carbonic acid. However, it is not as acidic as many other juices and sodas:

Some brands of seltzer have a pH as low as 5, whereas tap water has a neutral pH of 7. But for comparison, many sweetened drinks are much more acidic –Gatorade has a pH of 3 and Coke falls at 2.4.

Seltzer may negatively affect dental health

The American Dental Association warns against drinking too many acidic drinks, as acids can wear away the hard outer layer of enamel that protects your teeth from decaying.

And since seltzer is slightly acidic, there are some concerns that drinking it can erode your teeth. However, more research is needed, and early evidence shows that plain seltzer has a similar effect on your teeth to water.

However, drinking flavored seltzer can potentially pose a bigger risk to your teeth, as some natural flavours like lemon and lime contain citric acid, a highly acidic chemical found in citrus fruits. There is some evidence that citric acid can erode tooth enamel over time, which could lead to cavities and decay.

For example, many popular seltzer brands like La Croix, Perrier, and Polar all list natural flavours in their ingredients. To avoid these negative effects, it may help to drink seltzer along with a meal.

Overall, seltzer is generally considered to be much healthier than other carbonated beverages like soda that are more acidic and higher in sugar content. Most of the mainstream seltzer brands don’t add any sugar to their flavored drinks, but instead, add flavours that are calorie-free or sugar alcohols like erythritol that aren’t harmful to teeth. Even brands that add sugar use very small amounts – for example, Bai’s flavored drinks contain 1g of sugar, compared with 39g in a can of Coke.

Still, it is important not to completely replace drinking water with seltzer, because tap water has added fluoride that helps protect your teeth, says Melissa Majumdar, MS, RD, a registered dietician and bariatric coordinator at Emory University Hospital.

The benefits of drinking seltzer

While there is a possibility that flavored seltzer may negatively affect your dental health, there are also many benefits to drinking seltzer.

Seltzer can help you stay hydrated

Many of us have trouble drinking enough water throughout the day, which can lead to dehydration, Majumdar says. Dehydration has many negative health effects, including making you feel more tired and less able to focus.

“A lot of people find drinking water in a certain way, like really cold or with a slice of lemon, helps them drink more,” Majumdar says, “Seltzer has the same effect.”

In fact, Majumdar says that seltzer is just as hydrating as water, so if drinking water with bubbles helps you drink more, it’s a benefit to your health.

Read more about how much water you should be drinking per day for optimal health.

Seltzer may make you feel more full

If you are trying to cut down on calories, drinking seltzer before a meal may help.

A small study published in 2012 in the Journal of Nutritional Science and Vitaminology, of 19 healthy young women, found that those who drank 250 ml (about eight ounces or one cup) of seltzer on an empty stomach felt significantly more full than those who drank 250 ml of water or nothing at all. This could be because the carbon dioxide bubbles contribute to the feeling of fullness.

Seltzer can help relieve constipation

There is also some evidence that seltzer can be helpful for people with constipation.

For example, a small study published in 2011 in the Journal of Korean Academy of Nursing, of 40 bed-ridden older adults, found that those who drank carbonated water had more frequent bowel movements and fewer constipation symptoms than those who drank water.

Older studies have also found that people with constipation can see improvements in their symptoms after regularly drinking seltzer for two weeks when compared with tap water.

The bottom line

Though the health effects of seltzer are not fully known, there is little evidence that it causes any significant problems. If you have certain conditions like constipation, there may even be positive effects from drinking seltzer. If you have a health condition like tooth decay or digestive issues, talk to your doctor or try drinking small portions of seltzer to see how it affects your body.

Related articles from Health Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.