Sarah Palin Can't Get Alaskans To Show Up For Her Book Signings

On the Rachel Maddow show last night, guest host Bill Wolff had on Alaskan radio show host Shannyn Moore to talk about Joe Miller finally conceding the election for Alaska senator to Lisa Murkowski. And, as all discussions of Alaskan politics usually do, the subject of Sarah Palin came up.



“Sarah Palin picked Joe Miller in the race, Going back to the primary he was her guy… does Joe Miller conceding that he has lost mean anything to the fortunes of Sarah Palin?”

The short answer: no, because Alaskans simply don’t care about her anymore.

“I don’t think it has anything to do with Sarah Palin. Sarah Palin has really fallen in Alaska. I think the newest results were 33% of approval ratings that have just come out and just recently Costco is sending back pallets of her books. They had a thousand wristbands to hand out for her signing her books and I think they gave out three hundred. She’s really not a big deal here. We’re not that into her.”

Ouch.

Video below.



Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.