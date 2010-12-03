Is Sarah Palin The Only GOPer Who Can't Beat Obama In 2012?

Photo: Roger H. Goun v. Flickr

Interesting new poll from Public Policy Polling in swing state Missouri.The big losers: Sarah Palin and Obama.



Barack Obama’s best chance to win Missouri may have passed…unless the Republicans nominate Sarah Palin or Newt Gingrich. After losing the state by the smallest of margins in 2008 Obama is now unpopular in the state, with 52% of voters disapproving of him to only 43% who approve. He trails Mike Huckabee by 7 points (49-42) and Mitt Romney by 6 points (47-41) in hypothetical match ups. But Palin and Gingrich are even more unpopular in the state than he is and as a result he leads Palin by a 46-43 margin and trails Gingrich only 45-44.

Read the whole poll results here >

