Is Samsung Killing One Business To Protect Another?

The big Taiwanese phone maker HTC has said that it would stick with Qualcomm processors for its phones, instead of Samsung processors, Pudong Daily reports.The reasons were likely strategic as much as they were technological: Samsung also competes with HTC in the phone business. And this highlights Samsung’s conundrum.



Samsung, a huge Korean conglomerate, both makes phones and components for phone makers. This was fine for a while, because Samsung’s phone business was small, and its component business huge, so OEMs didn’t mind buying components from Samsung as long as they were good.

But Samsung’s business is surging on the back of Android’s growth. And this must mean that competitors are looking at its components business differently. Apple does tons of business with Samsung, buying memory and chips from it, and is rumoured to want to diversify away from that supplier as Samsung keeps building Android phones and tablets.

Has Samsung consciously decided to take the losses on its component business to ride the growth of its two businesses? Or are the two compatible after all? The next few years should be interesting for Samsung’s electronics business.

