Did Sallie Krawcheck Admit She's Vying For Ken Lewis's Job?

With Ken Lewis stepping down as Bank of America’s CEO, is Sallie Krawcheck trying to take the top spot?



The relatively new head of BofA’s wealth-management unit appeared on CNBC yesterday, but didn’t really answer the question of wanting the CEO job — “Honestly, I’m fully engaged in what I’m doing.”

Still, some are interpreting her TV time as a sign she’s in contention.

New York Post: Considered one of a handful of executives on a short list to replace Lewis, Krawcheck seemed to go public with her ambitions to run the bank, giving an interview to CNBC that marked the first public appearance of a BofA executive since last week’s announcement that Lewis would leave at year-end.

—

And while she has demurred in declaring publicly that she wants the job, Krawcheck in private has indicated she’s keen to run the banking giant and restore a reputation tarnished by billions in losses at Merrill Lynch and allegations Lewis and others hid that red ink from investors.

Maybe. She’s an automatic contender given her position, but, as the Post notes, there’s also COO Brian Moynihan, CRO Greg Curl and investment banking chief Thomas Montag.

To de-code her CNBC apprerance yourself, here’s the clip.



