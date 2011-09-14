The Main Reason Why Mitt Romney Is On His Way To Winning The Nomination

Photo: MSNBC

Polls show Texas Gov. Rick Perry with a commanding 10-point lead over the rest of the GOP field, but is he really in the lead to win the nomination?His first debate performance was solid, but last night’s CNN Tea Party debate should have been where he shined — and he did everything but. Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, meanwhile, has adopted the slow-and-steady approach, which seems to be paying off by the day.



Perry stuttered, stammered, and doubled-talked on issues from immigration to parental rights, and allowed himself to be pummelled by the other candidates on the stage. He was even booed over his opposition to a border fence.

If Perry felt like a piñata during last week’s debate, then last night he was a man facing a firing squad.

With the rest of the field directing their fire at Perry, Romney emerged unscathed from nearly two hours of bitter debate — while Perry stumbled from the hall with serious doubts about his electability.

Perry taking the lead in national polls may be the best thing to happen for Romney — whose candidacy is increasingly based on his general election chances.

