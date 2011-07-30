Is Regulation Getting In The Way Of Your Social Media Program?

There’s plenty of talk about social media in the IR world … and there’s plenty of talk about regulation. The requirements and constraints to be obeyed can really put the brakes on your plans for a corporate blog – or Facebook and Twitter presence.

So, is it time to give up?

Before deciding to call your social IR ambitions quits, check out the video below to see how you can turn your social media plan from frustration to reality.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Thanks, OpenView Labs

