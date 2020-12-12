Is PS5 backward compatible? Here's what you should know about playing PS4 games on the PS5

Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images PS5 users should know that backward compatibility applies to most PlayStation 4 games.

PS5 is a backward compatible system, which means PS4 console users can play most – though not all – of their games on Sony’s latest console.

The PS5’s backward game compatibility will depend in part on whether you have the disc or digital version of the new console.

There are other software and hardware incompatibilities with PlayStation VR and game add-ons requiring adaptors or full equipment upgrades.

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s much anticipated next-generation console, is here. But trying to acquire it has become a battle of wills and ingenuity, due mostly to a limited quantity from online retailers and a higher than expected demand.

Yet, the scalpers reselling PS5’s for double the price aren’t the only issue gamers face. Many wonder whether upgrading to the latest Sony system will make their PS4 and all its games obsolete.

These concerns are mostly based on the issue of backward compatibility. Backward compatibility allows for hardware or software systems to interact with previous versions of itself, granting gamers the ability to keep their previous purchases (and favourite games) even as they grow their library with titles designed for a new console.

Before the PS5, the only way to play older generation games on a current console was through Sony’s subscription services PlayStation Now or PlayStation Plus.

If you’re concerned about backward compatibility on the PS5, here’s what you need to know.

The PS5 is backward compatible with most PS4 games

For the PlayStation 5, backward compatibility applies to most PlayStation 4 games on both the console’s digital and disc versions.

When you upgrade to the PS5, you’ll still have access to more than 4,000 PS4 games, including PlayStation exclusives like “The Last of Us Part II,” Insomniac’s “Spider-Man,” and “Ghost of Tsushima,” and games downloaded from the PlayStation Store on your PS4 will be available on your PS5.

That also goes for approved PS4 game discs and games you downloaded on the web or PlayStation mobile app. Plus, the backward compatibility works the same regardless of which console type (digital or disc) you have. As a bonus, certain PS4 games will run with a higher or smoother frame rate thanks to the PS5 console’s Game Boost.

That said, you should play most games with some caution. There may be functionality errors, while additional content â€” or add-ons â€” separately purchased for these and other games may not be playable.

How to transfer game data between PS4 and PS5

Because the PS5 is backward compatible, the saved data from most of your digital games can be transferred from the PS4 to your new console. You’ll just need a Wi-Fi signal or a LAN cable. But keep in mind that while this is a general rule, transferring some game data may not be possible due to the game developer.

What else isn’t compatible with the PS5?

There are some other things worth mentioning about compatibility beyond the games themselves. To start, the SHARE menu can’t be displayed when playing a PS4 game on the PS5. And if you plan on using the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation camera for PS5 is not compatible. That means you’ll need a PlayStation camera adaptor (which you can request without purchasing it) and both the PS VR headset and PlayStation Camera for PS4.

PS3 games and earlier are not compatible with PS5

Unfortunately, no games from earlier iterations of the console (e.g., PS3) can be played on the PS5. Additionally, you won’t be able to use physical discs on the PS5 Digital Edition, and playing some PS4 games on the PS5 console may exhibit errors during play.

PS4 games that are not compatible with PS5

Sony has published a small list of PS4-only games that are not backward compatible with the PS5. They are:

“DWVR”

“Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One”

“TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2”

“Just Deal With It!”

“Robinson: The Journey”

“We Sing”

“Hitman Go: Definitive Edition”

“Shadwen”

“Joe’s Diner”

Despite Epic Game’s “Shadow Complex Remastered” being on Sony’s initial list, the gaming company confirmed to Video Games Chronicle that it is now playable on the PS5.

