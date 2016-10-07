There's a way to eat peanut butter with 85% less fat

I eat a lot of peanut butter. Like a lot.

So I was horrified to find that two measly little tablespoons have around 190 calories.

But then I came across powdered peanut butter (I bought PB2), which claims to have 85% less fat and fewer calories than normal peanut butter — approximately 45 calories per two tablespoons. It also lists fewer ingredients than natural peanut butters.

You’d be forgiven for wondering what powdered peanut butter is, despite the product suddenly popping up in supermarkets, delis, and food blogs everywhere. In fact, according to Women’s Health, the sales of PB2 have doubled since it came out on the market six years ago.

You can sprinkle it into anything.

Essentially, powdered peanut butter is made by squeezing the oil (and thus fat) out of peanuts, and then dehydrating them.

To use it, you just add a little bit of water.

It’s perfect for healthy eaters or anyone on a diet.

Two tablespoons of the jar of peanut butter on my desk is 190 calories, 15 grams of fat, and 3 grams of sugar. PB2 boasts only 45 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 1 gram of sugar for the same amount.

While I prefer chunky peanut butter to creamy, this powdered version could have fooled me: while slightly less smooth and rich in texture, and a little more gritty, to me it tasted just like normal peanut butter.

Even better, it’s much easier to cook with — for example, you can sprinkle some onto overnight oats, into smoothies, or mix it into any kind of batter.

Personally, I’m sold, as this means I can go back to eating the glorious food staple by the spoonful, minus the guilt.

Thank you science!

