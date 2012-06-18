Is Peter Thiel Misguiding Young Entrepreneurs?

Looking to hire someone without a college degree? One Silicon Valley investor thinks you should.



Venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who has backed some of the Valley’s most successful start-ups, has recently been on a no-college-degree-needed crusade, encouraging companies in the Valley, including those he has backed, to ignore academic credentials when hiring.

Thiel, who holds two degrees from Stanford, announced this week that he has accepted a second set of “Thiel Fellows”: a group of would-be entrepreneurs under 20 whom Thiel will endorse for two years in the form of $100,000. Thiel believes his program addresses a major problem young people face today: debilitating student loans that come with the college degree they need to get a good job.

