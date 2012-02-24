Is Paris Hilton Serious With Her New 'Drunk Text' Music Video?

No, really, is she serious?



We don’t really know what to say about Paris Hilton‘s latest talking-as-singing musical endeavour other than we hope we’re all being punked.

A few choice “song” lyrics from the low budget video include:

“I’m too lazy to type, so I send a photo I took up a dancer’s skirt…No one is safe in the Twittersphere anymore…”I’ll be damned if I end up in some lame diner after this, with last night’s lingerie in my purse.”

As they say, write what you know.

You have to see it to believe it. Watch below:



