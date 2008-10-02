Is Paris Hilton Responsible For Wall Street's Woes?

Is Paris Hilton responsible for the recent crisis on Wall Street? That’s what Entertainment Weekly posits, noting that she released her new single, “My BFF,” to go along with her new reality show, Paris Hilton’s My New BFF, on Tuesday, the day after the Dow dropped 777 points. But the day Paris actually debuted her single, the market rebounded almost 500 points and the Senate revised the bailout bill that failed to pass the House on Monday, announcing they planned to vote on the amended legislation today.



Indeed, as EW observes when it plots the Paris vs. the stock market timeline, Paris’ up-and-down career has been followed by equally volatile stock movements.

So, you decide: Paris Hilton, angel of financial death or market benefactor?

EW: 1987 Paris Hilton celebrates her sixth birthday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges a record 507.99 to 1,738.74, a drop of 22.6 per cent that becomes known as the Black Monday crash.

2001 Paris has her first film cameo in Zoolander. The Dow takes another massive hit, falling 684.81 to close at 8,920.70, the largest dollar loss in history.

2003 The unofficial Paris sex video appears online; Fox reality show The Simple Life, starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, debuts. The Dow rises 86.30 to close at 10,008.16, its first close above 10,000 since May 27, 2002

2006 Paris releases her eponymous debut album, Paris, on vanity label Heiress Records. The Dow rises 56.99 to close at 11,727.34, establishing a new all-time closing high.

2007 Paris serves a widely publicized sentence in a Los Angeles County jail facility. The Dow loses 416.02 to close at 12,216.24, a decline of 3.29%

2008 Paris releases her first political ad; her new single, “My BFF,” is played on Ryan Seacrest’s On Air radio show. Banks around the country fail, a last-ditch effort to win bipartisan support for a $700 billion bailout bill falls through, and the Dow suffers a severe 777 point loss (7.0%), its worst point loss on record.

